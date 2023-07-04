FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say assaulted a woman during an argument over laundry, leaving her in critical condition.

According to the Forest City Police Department, on Monday around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Main Street for a reported assault.

Police say the victim, a 62-year-old woman, was found unresponsive on the living room floor in a pool of her blood. Officers stated her face was “extremely swollen and bleeding from the left side.”

Investigators say they learned an argument started between the victim and David Drazdauskas, 26, of Scott Township, over not wanting to clean a laundry basket.

As stated in the affidavit, Drazdauskas became “enraged” and hit the victim in the face which caused her to fall and hit her head on a piano. Once the victim was on the ground, Drazdauskas stomped on the victim’s head with his foot around 15 times, according to court documents.

The victim was transported to GCMC Hospital in Scranton where she is in critical condition.

Drazdauskas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault.

Detectives note Drazdauskas was charged 3 years prior for a similar offense.