WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Police say, Robert Vargo, an inmate from Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), reportedly escaped from the facility around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.

According to the Wilkes Barre City Police Police Department, 25-year-old, Robert Vargo, walked away from the Minimal Offenders Unit. Vargo’s last known address is 237 West Front Street, in Berwick.

Officials say, Vargo is described as 5’10”, his weight is around 205 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is reported to have a barcode tattoo on his neck, and ‘VARGO’ tattooed on his left arm.

The last time he was seen in person, he was wearing an orange shirt, and green LCCF pants. An updated description says Vargo was seen wearing a tank top and boxer shorts.

Photo Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Officers urge Luzerne County residents to be on the lookout for Vargo and to immediately call 911 if they see him.

However, police are warning everyone that Vargo should not be approached, at all, under any circumstances.