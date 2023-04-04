WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say left her three children unsupervised while she was outside vandalizing her car.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday around 12:40 a.m., officers were called to Emunah Manor Apartments on North Sherman Street for a woman smashing a car with a brick.

Police say on scene they approached a woman, identified as Shamone Rodgers, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, holding a fork and screaming.

As stated in the affidavit, Rodgers told officers that she was vandalizing her car, which had a muffler through the back window, a shattered windshield, scratches on the hood and trunk, and the side view mirrors were broken off.

Investigators stated Rodgers had a “very strong” smell of alcohol on her and she was arrested for public drunkenness.

According to court documents, Rogers started to cry stating she needed to get home to her children. Officers say Rodgers’ apartment was found with the door open, an 8-month-old in a playpen, a toddler on a couch, and another child sleeping.

Police had the three children placed in the custody of Luzerne County Children & Youth Services after they were unable to reach Rodgers’ partner.

Rodgers was charged with disorderly conduct public drunkenness and endangering the welfare of children. She remains in the Luzerne County Correctional facility on a $100,000 bail.