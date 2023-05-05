DALLAS BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A couple in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain were arrested when detectives said they raided their home after being alerted to alleged child pornography by a cyber tip, which led to the discovery of a house in deplorable conditions and what investigators called the “worst stench ever”.

According to the affidavit, on multiple occasions beginning in March, law enforcement was contacted for child pornography downloads with the address tracing back to a house on Machell Avenue in Dallas Borough where Bruce Myers, 60, and Cheryl Myers, 58, lived.

On May 4, police said multiple police agencies executed a search warrant on the residence and once they went inside, they were met with the “worst stench ever.” Investigators stated they found the home filled with dirty clothing, dog and cat feces, old food, a non-working refrigerator, and doors that would not open due to excessive amounts of garbage.

According to court documents, four children were living in the home, and one child was found sleeping, naked, “in and on top of garbage with nothing more than a dirty comforter.” Detectives also noted they “could not help but notice how many flies were flying inside the home”.

Bruce told investigators he and his wife spoke about the condition of the house, but years passed and nothing was ever done, court documents stated.

Police said during Cheryl’s interview she claimed to be unaware of her husband’s online activity because he rarely comes downstairs and seldom leaves the house.

Both Cheryl and Bruce admitted to forcing the children to not tell anyone about the conditions of their home, out of fear of losing custody, investigators stated.

Bruce Myers has been charged with nearly a dozen child pornography-related counts and endangerment charges. Cheryl Myers is charged with more than a half dozen counts including endangering the welfare of children.

The affidavit states, the Meyers were foster parents starting in 2008 then adopted two of their foster children in 2010 and two in 2012. The children were turned over to Luzerne County Children and Youth.

Both remain jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 18.