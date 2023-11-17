SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole a car at gunpoint and fled on I-80.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday around 6:55 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Capouse Avenue for a reported carjacking.

The victim told police that two men wearing ski masks approached him during the incident. They were later identified as Nii Kwaku Mensha-Sowah of East Orange, New Jersey and Rashaad Hakiem Green of Scranton.

One of the suspects was pointing a gun and demanding the victim’s keys, police stated. The suspect then took the victim’s 2020 Mercedes-Benz SUV and drove away.

State police were able to locate the stolen vehicle at a Sheetz in Pocono Township. When troopers tried to make an arrest they said the suspects fled and a chase began on Interstate 80.

Police say the chase ended at mile marker 301.4 and the suspects were arrested, no other details were given.

Green was charged with robbery of a vehicle, conspiracy, theft, and fleeing police. Mensha-Sowah has been charged with robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault, and fleeing police.

The two are currently at the Lackawanna County Prison awaiting arraignment.