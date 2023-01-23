MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman is being charged when she fled from officers after retail theft at a Monroe County Shoprite.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. officers were called to the Bills Shoprite for retail theft.

Investigators learned that two suspects had a confrontation with a store employee in the parking lot. Witnesses told police that the suspects removed their license plates, hit a shopping cart being held by an employee, and fled the scene.

Officers stated they saw the suspects driving along State Route 196 and when they tried to pull them over the suspects ignored police causing a chase.

The suspects later crashed during the chase on Old Post Road.

Inside the car, police say they found $139.23 worth of items stolen from the Shoprite. Officers arrested Danielle Gregory, 30, of Bayonne, New Jersey and she was placed in the Monroe County Central Booking Center.

Gregory has been charged with fleeing police, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and retail theft.