COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tobyhanna man is facing charges after a police chase led to officers finding illegal drugs.

According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner, on February 15 around 5:18 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Justin Gaston, of Tobyhanna.

Police say once the vehicle was stopped, Gaston fled from police at a high rate of speed, south on State Route 196.

Officers say Gaston traveled into a residential neighborhood within the Mount Pocono Borough, where police were able to stop him due to a dead-end road.

According to law enforcement, Gaston jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the car behind.

Police say they were then able to search the vehicle and identify the driver as Gaston. Officers say Gaston’s driver’s license was suspended for DUI and he was also in possession of non-medical marijuana.

Charges were filed through the district court and Gaston is facing felony offenses of fleeing and eluding police, reckless endangerment, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.