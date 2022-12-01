FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State troopers made an arrest after a chase led them to a man they say was wanted by his parole officer.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 25, around 6:00 p.m., troopers tried to pull over a car for traffic violations.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Frackville, ignored police commands and led them on a chase, PSP stated.

Troopers were able to end the chase and the man was later taken into custody for being wanted by the state parole agents.

The man was charged with attempting to flee, driving with a suspended license, DUI-related, and several traffic violations.