ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after a traffic stop turned police chase found him in possession of heroin and crack cocaine.

According to the Ashley Police Department, on Wednesday around 5:00 p.m. officers saw a Nissan pickup truck pass by, whose license plate number was registered to a Toyota.

Officers said they pulled behind the driver, later identified as Alejandro Rivera-Robles, 20, of Hanover Township, and he sped off fleeing officers at a high rate of speed.

Police say they saw Rivera-Robles run a stop sign and hit a parked car where it finally came to a rest.

As stated in the affidavit, Rivera-Robles was taken out of the car and told officers he had 10 packets of heroin in his right sock and a small bag of crack cocaine hidden near his groin.

Rivera Robles has been charged with fleeing police, damage to an unattended vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle, and possession of drugs.

He was released on $15,000 unsecured bail.