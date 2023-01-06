HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — State police say they were sent on a high-speed chase after a man refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

Pennsylvania State Police reports say, at around 12:30 p.m. officers initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Police say a 32-year-old man from Williamsport, continued on I-80 before exiting and hitting roadway signs.

Troopers stated the driver ended up with a flat tire before riding on the rim of the car and hitting another vehicle traveling along the intersection.

The driver proceeded to lead state police on a chase ending with him losing control of his car and crashing head-on into a tree.

Investigators note the man was not using the seatbelt correctly. He was taken to the hospital for possible injuries.

PSP are continuing to investigate.