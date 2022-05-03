FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators in Luzerne County are charging a mother after they say a 6-week-old baby was found dead at home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in February 2020, troopers responded to the 600 block of Hemlock Street, in Foster Township for the report of an unresponsive baby boy.

Troopers state parents Chad Tanner, 23, and Tiffanie Hasara, 36, were questioned after the investigation discovered both were under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

As stated in the release Hasara admitted to police that she fell asleep with the baby laying on her stomach. Hasara stated when she woke up the victim was very pale, and cold to the touch. However, state police say Hasara did not notify anyone or contact 911.

According to officials, the blood toxicology report on Hasara found cotinine, alprazolam, delta-9 carboxy THC, carisoprodol, amphetamine, phentermine, and methamphetamine.

Police stated the autopsy on the victim revealed amphetamine and methamphetamine were in the victim’s blood.

On Tuesday Hasara was charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.