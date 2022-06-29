MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man in Schuylkill County after they say he was found trespassing in a garage.

According to the Mahanoy City Police Department, Isiah Kechula 23, of Barnesville, was arrested Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. after he was found inside a garage in the 200 block of East Centre Street.

As stated in the affidavit, Kechula told officers that he had permission from “old man Dave” to be inside. However, Chief Thomas J. Rentschler stated he knew the owners and was certain that they did not grant anyone permission to access it.

Kechula has been charged with felony criminal trespassing and burglary. He remains in Schuylkill County Prison on $20,000 cash bail.