SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department says they have arrested and charged a juvenile suspect for a bomb threat that occurred in January at the Scranton Times building.

According to police on Thursday, Scranton officers were dispatched to the Green Ridge section of Scranton for an incident that officers say was a fake call.

Police say the Lackawanna County Communications Center confirmed the phone number responsible for the fake call, was in fact the same number that has been ‘plaguing’ residents and businesses all over Scranton since January.

A follow-up investigation determined the suspect with the phone number was involved in the bomb threat to the Scranton Times, detectives stated.

Investigators say they were able to obtain a confession from the juvenile for the bomb threat which caused the Scranton Times building and surrounding businesses to be evacuated.

According to law enforcement officers from Scranton’s Hazardous Devices Unit, the K-9 unit and the Scranton Fire Department were required to clear the building and render it safe before anyone could return to work and local businesses could reopen.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, criminal use of a communication facility, false alarms to the Agency of Public Safety, and false reports.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are expecting to make more arrests.