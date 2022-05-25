SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of a man wanted for the rape of two children.

According to officials, Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Zion Isom, 22, in the 1100 block of Fulton Avenue in Bronx, New York.

Isom was wanted by the Stroud Area Regional Police Department as a result of a February 2022 investigation into sexual assaults of two children in the Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg areas.

Isom was returned to Pennsylvania and is being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.