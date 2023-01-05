KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing multiple charges after firing shots at an occupied car during a road rage incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

On Wednesday just before 5:00 p.m., 25-year-old Erik Viquez was traveling south on the Cross Valley Expressway when, police say, another vehicle attempted to move into his lane.

According to a release from PSP, Viquez rolled his window down and made an obscene gesture at the driver of the other vehicle, who responded with the same gesture.

While on the Kingston Exit ramp, police say, Viquez pulled out a gun and fired one shot at the other vehicle. The bullet struck the car but none of the occupants.

Viquez was later taken into custody by police at his home in Scranton. He is facing charges related to aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.