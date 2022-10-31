HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged after he committed a theft at Walmart worth over $300.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., a man, later identified as David Deroy, 37, of Drums, was reported stealing from the Walmart in Hazle Township.

Police say through an investigation it was discovered, Deroy stole $78 worth of food, pokemon cards, and a portable DVD player equalling a total amount of $341.61.

Deroy has been charged through the district court.