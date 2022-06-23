MOUNT POCONO BOROUGH, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have made four arrests in a string of vehicle burglaries that have been happening since May within the Mount Pocono Brough.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, burglaries were occurring at businesses

dealing with the sale or servicing of automobiles.

Investigators believed the suspects would forcibly enter the businesses, steal the keys to the vehicles within the lots, and then steal the vehicles.

As stated in the release, in May police tried to stop a gray Toyota Camry in Coolbaugh Township when the car fled leading police on a pursuit. The vehicle came to a stop and officers witnessed four people run out of the car.

Officers stated the car was stolen from Burks Tavern in Mt. Pocono and left behind was a cell phone, a stolen handgun, and a virtual wallet that belonged to a 15-year-old boy, who had a connection with identified as Shateek Burks, 18, of Mount Pocono.

As stated in the court documents, on four occasions in June investigators responded to burglaries in progress where car businesses were being broken into and stolen from.

Lastly, on June 22, police were then called to Pocono County Place for a suspicious vehicle, that was later revealed as stolen. According to officers, a witness described the juveniles as the known suspects by police from the previous burglaries.

Police said one of the juvenile suspects lived at Pocono County Place and went to their residence. Investigators say they made contact with one suspect, Jahlea Gary, 19, of Tobyhanna, who denied that anyone else was inside the residence.

Police say they were able to place one juvenile in custody, while Gary was arrested for hindering apprehension, and was wanted for robbery in Polk Township.

According to law enforcement, Burks was connected to the burglaries occurring throughout along with the two juveniles a 15 and 17-year-old who tried to run from the police. All three were taken into custody.

Burks has been charged with burglary, conspiracy to receive stolen property, receiving stolen property, and criminal trespass. He was arraigned and committed to Monroe County Correctional Facility under $50,000 bail.

Gary was arraigned and committed to Monroe County Correctional Facility under $10,000 bail.

The 15-year-old juvenile has been charged through the juvenile system with burglary, and theft. The juvenile was committed to a juvenile detention facility.

Police say an allegation will be filed against the 17-year-old juvenile for hindering apprehension and related charges. This juvenile was released to his parents.