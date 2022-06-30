STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pocono Township Police have arrested two individuals they said were involved in a shooting that happened in Monroe County on June 6.

Officials said Javier D. Giraldo Jr. and Alexander Santos, both East Stroudsburg residents, were charged as accomplices in the shooting of another individual in a Tannersville park that left the victim paralyzed from the waist down.





Police said the shooter and three other accomplices fled the scene in a black Dodge 1500 Ram pickup truck, and at the time of the shooting, Police were unable to determine the driver because the plates were illegal.

Upon further investigation, police say they were able to determine that Giraldo Jr. had driven that same truck to the courthouse two weeks prior to the shooting for an unrelated case. This gave police a hint into who was driving.

On June 11, law enforcement said they found an abandoned vehicle matching the description of the truck from the shooting. They said it appeared as if the suspects made extensive efforts to change its appearance, but there were still unique identifiable characteristics on the vehicle for a positive match.

Officials were able to obtain security footage from the area on June 6 and it showed Javier Giraldo Jr driving the truck.

Police said Alexander Santos was identified as the individual that walked off with the weapon and was actively involved in the argument that lead to the shooting.

Alexander Santos and Javier Giraldo are both being charged with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, hindering apprehension, and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information such as pictures of the assault can email them to jwagner@poconopd.org or call Detective Sergeant Wagner at (570)629-7200.