SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man they say played a role in a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking conspiracy across NEPA.

According to the US Attorney John C. Gurganus, Rudolph Ford, 33, of Olyphant, previously pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute between 350-500 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 20-40 grams of heroin in the Lackawanna County area in 2018.

Investigators stated Ford was one of five individuals indicted by a grand jury in December 2018 for methamphetamine trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Schuylkill Counties.

Ford was sentenced on Thursday to seven years in prison for his role in the drug trafficking.