EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An area woman has been sentenced to over one year in prison for trafficking fentanyl.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Candacelee Ellis, 37, of Plymouth, Luzerne County, was sentenced on Friday, September 22, to two and a half years in prison, after being found guilty of a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl charge.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Ellis previously pleaded guilty and admitted to conspiring with others to distribute between 160 grams and 280 grams of fentanyl in the Luzerne County area between 2019 and 2020.

Previously, co-defendant Eric Hill, age 34, also of Plymouth, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiring to distribute between 400 grams and 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl in Luzerne County.

