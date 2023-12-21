EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to prison after selling fentanyl in Luzerne County.

United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced 40-year-old Casey Read from Wilkes-Barre was sentenced on December 19 to 66 months in prison for selling more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerad M. Karam Read plead guilty to obtainng between 40 and 160 grams of fentanyl from his coconspirators 34-year-old Eric Hill from Plymouth and 37-year-old Candacelee Ellis from Plymouth.

Read distributed the fentanyl in the Luzerne County area in 2019 and 2020, Attorney Karam added.

U.S. Attorney Karam said Hill, Ellis, and Read were indicted by the grand jury in August of 2020.

Officals note Hill will serve 10 years in prison and Ellis will serve 30 months in prison for conspiring to selling fentanyl in Luzerne County.