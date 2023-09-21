EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been sentenced for selling fentanyl, officials say.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on September 21, that 34-year-old Eric Hill from Plymouth was sentenced on September 19 by Judge Mariani for conspiracy to sell more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Hill pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell between 400 and 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl in Luzerne County from 2019 and 2020.

Judge Mariani sentenced Hill to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to sell more than 400 grams of fentanyl.