MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say a pair of people stole five PlayStation 5s from a Best Buy in Snyder County.

On December 2 around 4:20 p.m., state police said they were called to 1 South Red Maple Street in Monroe Township, Snyder County, for a suspicious car.

Investigators say they learned the two people in the car were involved in the theft of $2,849.90 worth of items from Best Buy. In total, five PlayStation 5s and five PlayStation controllers were stolen.

Troopers said they learned a black male driving a silver Nissan sedan and a black female were involved in the thefts. Authorities said the male was seen changing his license plate on the roadway.

Pennsylvania State Police say this investigation is ongoing.