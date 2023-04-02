PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating a string of Luzerne County car break-ins.

Police say several cars on Amesbury Street and Parkview Drive in Plains Township were broken into early Saturday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in those areas to check their systems between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on April 1 to help with their investigation.

If you believe you see any suspicious persons, contact the police department on their Facebook page.