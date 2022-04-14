WILKES-BARRE, LUZZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Pittston Township karate instructor accused of sexually assaulting multiple children pleaded guilty to the charges in all cases in Luzerne County court Thursday.

According to court records, David John Williams, 59, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of endangering the welfare of children, one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse – person less than 16 years of age, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and one count of aggravated indecent assault.

Williams was arrested back in February of 2021 when police charged him with sexually abusing children. They said the abuse happened throughout a six-year period in several areas including Pittston, Dupont and Pittston Township.

Williams then faced more charges in July of 2021. In those court filings, “Victim#7” recounted multiple assaults in multiple locations starting when she was around 8 years old and continuing until she was around 13 years old.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced in August.