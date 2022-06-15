PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man who was wanted in Pittston after they say he failed to turn himself in on DUI and multiple drug charges.

According to the Pittston City Police Department, the initial incident occurred on April 16, 2022, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Brian Higdon for multiple traffic violations.

Police say the traffic stop resulted in Higdon being charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of crack cocaine, tampering with evidence, and other related traffic offenses.

Pittston police state on Wednesday around 11:00 a.m. Higdon was taken into custody by patrol officers.

Higdon remains in Luzerne County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.