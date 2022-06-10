PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Paul Andrew Schell, age 36, was charged with 105 counts related to child pornography on Thursday.

Officials said investigators of the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) received a tip that someone at Schell’s IP address uploaded 96 files of suspected child abuse material between October-November 2021.

The District Attorney’s office said they received a report on May 27 that a user uploaded child pornography from a phone number linked to Schell.

State Troopers, Luzerne/Lackawanna County detectives, Pennsylvania ICAC, and the Pittston City PD executed a search warrant at Schell’s residence in Pittston and discovered the devices linked to the accounts that disseminated child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, Schell told investigators, “It is all me, my wife has nothing to do with it.”

The complaint goes on to say Schell told law enforcement that he deserved to be treated poorly because of what he had done and also said, “What a perfect day to throw your life away, there is no coming back from this.”

Schell is charged with 76 counts of possessing child pornography, 24 counts of disseminating child pornography, and 5 counts of criminal use of communication facilities.

Schell was unable to post his $150,000 bail.