PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pittston man has been charged for allegedly sexually abusing two girls.

According to the affidavit, 42-year-old Jeffrey McCoy Jr., of Pittston, allegedly sexually abused two girls, both 15 years old.

Police say McCoy Jr. had been been sexually abusing her since she was seven or eight years old and she did not realize what was happening was wrong until she was around 10 years old.

In an interview with his first victim, police said when McCoy Jr. would attempt to have sex with her and she would say no he would get angry and slap her butt.

McCoy Jr. told his first victim if she ever told anyone she will “lose everything,” as mentioned by police.

Officers said the second victim’s alleged sexual abuse began six months ago and the last time he touched her was a few weeks before talking with police.

As stated in the criminal complaint, the second victim described the contact to officers as touching her butt and her private areas.

McCoy Jr. has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault, and other incident-related charges.