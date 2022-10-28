PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have filed charges against a man accused of doing a “pit maneuver” causing the victim to crash into a building earlier this month.

Officers said they filed charges against Christopher Dailey for causing a vehicle to crash into Sports Page Barbershop on Williams Street on October 15.

Investigators believe Dailey, driving a red Kia, was driving behind a white Jaguar through Pittston. On Wyoming avenue, police believe Dailey attempted to pass the Jaguar in a right-turn-only lane with no success.

After failing to pass the Jaguar, police say Dailey began to continuously honk his horn and speed up to the rear of the vehicle.

Officials say a passenger in the Jaguar exited the car at the next red light and yelled something at Dailey. The Jaguar’s driver said Dailey then yelled an expletive at the pair. The Jaguar’s passenger returned to the vehicle and continued driving.

Police say the Jaguar’s driver then heard the Kia’s engine “roar” at the intersection of Williams Street and Main Street. As the Jaguar began driving, Dailey told officers he drove his Kia across the double yellow lines to hit the side of the Jaguar with the intention of causing a crash. This maneuver caused the Jaguar to crash into Sports Page Barbershop on Williams Street.

Witnesses on the scene told police Dailey attempted to drive away after causing the crash. Police spoke with Dailey and subsequently let him leave.

Dailey is facing four counts of aggravated assault with an attempt to cause serious injury, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to cause injury with a deadly weapon, and 18 other related charges.