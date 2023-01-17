MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say a Pike County man tried to attack them after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop.

Pennsylvania State Police say Sunday, around 1:35 a.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, Keith Kunecz, 32, of Milford, refused to pull over resulting in many vehicle violations including not stopping at stop signs, according to police.

Troopers say Kunecz eventually came to a complete stop at an intersection and exited his vehicle as they were approaching.

Police reports say Kunecz lunged his fist at arresting officers. A stun gun was used to help detain him.

Officers say they smelled alcohol coming from Kunecz while detaining him. Arresting officers were injured during the arrest.

He is being held in Pike County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, DUI, and many Title 75 violations.

PSP is continuing to investigate.