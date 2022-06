MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Paul J. Wassel Jr. of Taylor, PA, was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison on Friday for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2020.

Pike County officials said officers intercepted and searched Wassel’s car on June 25, 2020, and found 2,300 bags of fentanyl in the engine compartment along with $600 in cash.

Court documents state Wassel is to serve between 15 and 30 years in prison and pay a $1,800 fine.