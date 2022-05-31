WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Williamsport police say they have received multiple reports of phone scammers claiming to be law enforcement.

Officials say scammers call from what appears to be a local police phone number and identify themselves as a police officer or another government official.

According to reports, scammers will claim the victim has a warrant for their arrest, and to cancel the warrant, victims should provide scammers with their social security number, gift cards, or bank account information.

Law enforcement says any phone call of this nature requesting banking information, credit card numbers, or gift cards will “always be a scam”.

If you receive a phone scam call, you cant report the number to the Federal Trade Commission’s website or call at 1-877-382-4357.