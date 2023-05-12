SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Philadelphia attorney has been sentenced to 27 months in prison after committing fraud and tax evasion.

The U.S. Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on May 9, 43-year-old Jonathan Olivetti from Philadelphia was sentenced to two years and three months in prison for fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief money, mail fraud, and tax evasion.

Attorney U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said between June 2020 and February 2021, Olivetti applied for four loans he was not entitled to, two through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and two through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) on behalf of Olivetti Law, LLC. Both loan programs provided emergency financial help for those suffering during the pandemic.

Through false representations by inflating the payroll of Olivetti Law, LLC, in the on-online applications for a PPP loan. Olivetti was able to receive $41,600 and $62,500 through the EIDL, said Attorney Karam. The applications showed an inflated amount of receipts from Olivetti Law that were not approved by SBA.

Attorney Karam noted in November 2015 and July 2020 he avoided paying his taxes by hiding money.

Judge Wilson has ordered him to pay restitution of $21,800 to the SBA, $20,800 to the MBE Capital, $91,991.28 for mail fraud, and $133,269.81 after avoiding paying taxes.