LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Carbon County jury found a Shavertown man guilty of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence causing a deadly crash nearly five years ago.

Wednesday was the third day of the trial of Joseph Persico, 73, who was charged with vehicular homicide after driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed Paul Gerrity of Scranton in 2018.

On Wednesday morning, a second round of witnesses consisting of a Pennsylvania State Trooper who was part of the investigation, the doctor and nurse who cared for Persico, and a toxicologist testified, focusing on Persico’s blood alcohol level and the process of handling evidence.

After both sides presented closing arguments, Persico’s attorney acknowledged the crash and manslaughter but argued against the DUI as the cause of Gerrity’s death.

The prosecution stated that there was a connection and went back over the evidence presented the past two days including the bottle of vodka found in Persico’s car and the video of the dashboard cam.

Persico was found guilty on all counts including homicide by vehicle while DUI, simple assault, and reckless endangerment after driving the wrong way on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Route 476) when he hit and killed Paul Gerrity in 2018.

Persico is out on bail while he awaits a sentencing hearing scheduled for January 30 at 9:00 a.m.