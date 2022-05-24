EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a State trooper has been accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest in February.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a complaint filed against Trooper Israel T. Moore alleges that on February 13, the trooper assaulted a driver after a pursuit that ended in a grass field in Franklin Township, Adams County.

The release states that Trooper Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of the motorist.

Police say video/audio was recorded from the patrol vehicles capturing the assault by Moore.

Trooper Moore has been charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault and is suspended without pay pending resolution of the case.