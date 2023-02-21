EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police recently released its ten most wanted list with new additions, including a Wilkes-Barre wanted for a shooting.

Three new suspects have been added to the PSP’s ten most wanted list;

Jordan Alexander Allen is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm

Samuel Irizarry is wanted for attempted homicide

Rakeem Markell Jones is wanted for attempted homicide

Allen, from Wilkes-Barre, is previously wanted following a shooting on January 1 in the VIP parking lot of the Diamond Club at 107 North Keyser Avenue.

Pennsylvania State Police

State police say fugitives are selected for the ten most wanted list based on the severity of the crime and the availability of suspect information.

Tips may be submitted through the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, or by calling 1-800-4-PA-TIPS. All tips are anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.