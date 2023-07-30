CHOCONUT TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— State police say they have a man in custody after seizing a “significant quantity” of suspected methamphetamine in Susquehanna County.

On July 27, state police said members of the Troop R Vice Unit investigated the illegal trafficking and sale of methamphetamine in Susquehanna County.

During their investigation, state police say they identified 40-year-old Christopher Boyle, from Binghamton, New York, as someone involved in the trafficking of methamphetamine into Pennsylvania.

Troopers said they encountered Boyle during a pre-arranged drug sale and arrested him without incident. Further investigation led to the seizure of a “significant quantity” of suspected methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Boyle was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Suzanne Brainard early Friday morning and sent to the Susquehanna County Prison on a $50,000 cash bail.

Boyle faces three counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, four counts of criminally using a communication facility, and over a dozen other related charges.