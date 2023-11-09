BUTLER TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania police announced they arrested a man wanted for homicide charges in Washington D.C.

According to the Butler Township Police Department, investigators arrested a 21-year-old homicide suspect from Washington D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

Police say staff members at the Keystone Job Corp became “suspicious” about D’Andre Lukes, who was a student at the residential school.

Through further investigation, it was learned that Lukes was wanted for homicide stemming from an incident where a man was shot to death in a car in Silver Spring, Maryland. Officers said they confirmed a warrant had been issued on October 19th and Lukes was charged with first-degree murder as a result of the March 14th shooting.

On Wednesday multiple law enforcement units went to Job Corp and arrested Lukes. He was charged by Butler Township police with being a “fugitive from justice” as a result of the out-of-state warrant.

Lukes was arraigned Thursday morning and his bail was denied. He remains in the custody, of the Luzerne County Division of Corrections pending extradition back to Maryland.