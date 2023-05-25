EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A nurse in Pennsylvania has been charged with allegedly killing two patients and causing a third to be hospitalized, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Heather Pressdee, 40, of Natrona Heights, was charged Wednesday with two counts of homicide, attempted murder, aggravated assault, three counts of neglect of a care-dependent person, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

According to AG Henry, it happened at Quality Life Services, a skilled nursing facility in Chicora, Butler County, where Pressdee worked as a registered nurse.

Investigators stated Pressdee is being charged with homicide for the death of a 55-year-old man and an 83-year-old man. The third victim, a 73-year-old man, survived after emergency hospitalization.

Detectives say they determined the victims were under Pressdee’s care when they received overdoses of insulin that caused medical emergencies, and in two cases, death.

The two men died on Dec. 4, 2022, and Dec 25, 2022. The victim who survived was administered a potentially-lethal dose of insulin on Aug. 31, 2022. Two of the three men were not diabetic, officials said.

In a statement reading the investigation Attorney General Henry said;

“The allegations, in this case, outline the callous abuse of incredibly vulnerable patients by a professional nurse. As the charges indicate, these were deliberate and intentional acts perpetrated by a caregiver who was trusted to care for these victims.” Michelle Henry, Attorney General

Pressdee was taken into custody at her home on Wednesday. She was arraigned on the charges Wednesday night and is being held at Butler County Prison without bail.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with concerns about care their loved one received involving Pressdee is urged to contact the OAG’s tipline at 888-538-8541.