EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Washington officials announced that a Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers, during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to the release, Marshall Neefe, 25, of Newville, Cumberland County, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

As stated in the court documents, Neefe and a co-defendant, Charles Bradford Smith, 25, of Shippensburg, Cumberland County, communicated with each other and others on Facebook in the weeks preceding Jan. 6.

Officials say in November 2020, a day after Election Day, Neefe wrote, “I’m getting ready to storm D.C.” The release stated Neefe shared with others his and Smith’s intentions to travel to Washington on January 6.

According to the affidavit, Neefe wrote to Smith stating in part; “We goin? Cause I really wanna crack some commie skulls.” Neefe and Sith talked about bringing “batons” with them, and Neefe sent a photograph of a wooden club he had made to Smith and others, with a caption that called it “The Commie Knocker”, according to the release.

Neefe was arrested in September of 2021 and is to be sentenced on August 17, 2022. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on the conspiracy charge and an additional eight years in prison on the assault charge.

Smith pled not guilty to any of his charges.