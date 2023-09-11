SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A PennDOT worker was struck by a car while cleaning up storm damage. The driver now faces charges after fleeing the scene.

According to the Scranton Police Department, a PennDOT worker was hit near Newton Road and Price Street by a car Monday morning.

Investigators say the driver fled the scene and was later arrested at McDade Park. At this time officers are still working on charges against the driver.

Information is limited at this time, 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.