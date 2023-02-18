HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Luzerne County.

On Friday around 6:30 p.m., the Hanover Township Police Department say officers responded to the report of a car that hit a pedestrian near the Preston Section Park N Ride.

Officials said the car involved in the crash fled the scene and the victim was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victim described the car as a black Ford sedan. They told officers the car was going south towards the Hanover Industrial Estates.

Police ask anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact police at (570)825-1254 or send a tip through their CRIMEWATCH page.