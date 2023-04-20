WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a driver is being charged after he struck a pedestrian with his car while driving under the influence.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 9:40 a.m. troopers were called for a person hit by a car in the intersection of Coudersport Pike and Farrandsville Road in Clinton County.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old man from Lewistown, suffered serious bodily injury as a result of the crash and was flown to the UPMC Williamsport for further evaluation. The victim’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Through further investigation, PSP said the driver, Cy Little, 20, of Lock Haven, was arrested for showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

Little has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, failing to yield in a construction area with serious bodily injury, DUI/Unsafe driving, and other related charges.