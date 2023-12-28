WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman who they say abandoned and zipped tied up a dog near Walmart.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, a witness went to eat at Flaming Crab around 7:40 p.m. and heard a dog crying. Nearly an hour later after eating, the witness still heard a dog and walked over to the side of Walmart.

Police say the witness found a small German shepherd, about 3 to 5 months old, zip-tied to a bike rack, shivering and soaked from the rain.

The witness sat and waited with the dog to see if anyone would claim it, when the woman pictured showed up she told the witness, “I don`t want that dog anymore, you can have it,” investigators stated.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

Wilkes-Barre Township police stated they have identified the suspect and charges have been filed.