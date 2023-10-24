LYCOMING TWP., LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say they arrested a woman who allegedly poured gasoline on a man’s truck, threatening to set it on fire with a lit cigarette.

According to the Lycoming Regional Police Department, officers were called to Lycoming Creek Road for a disturbance on October 18 around 10:45 a.m.

Police say the 911 caller reported a woman, Lindsay Bliss, had cut an electrical cable from under the hood of a man’s truck. The caller alleged Bliss had thrown gasoline all over the man’s truck and was holding a lit cigarette threatening to “burn the (expletive) thing up.”

Bliss was reported to have fled the home before police arrived and she was found walking down Linn Street in Lycoming Township. While officers tried to take Bliss into custody she resisted and elbowed an officer in the face, as stated in the release.

Police noted a few days earlier Bliss allegedly stole from a home in Lycoming Township.

Bliss faces multiple charges for both incidents and she was taken to the Lycoming County Prison on a $10,000 bail.