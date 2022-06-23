DUNNSTOWN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman after they responded to a disturbance where she struck a person and stole from a minimart.

According to the Woodward Township Police Department, on June 17 officers responded to 8 Woodward Avenue in Dunnstown for a disturbance report.

Investigators stated once arriving on the scene they found Desirea Jordan, 18, had struck a person several times who police say was trying to take her home.

As stated in the release, while investigating officers discovered Jordan had also stolen several times from the Nittany MinitMart.

Jordan was cited for harassment and retail theft.