LARKSVILE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a woman after they say she stabbed a man with a butcher knife during a fight.

According to the Larskville Police Department, on Saturday officers responded to the report of a stabbed victim in the 100 block of Wilson Street.

Investigators state once arriving on the scene they found a man on a porch with a nine-inch laceration from his left shoulder to his bicep sitting in a puddle of blood.

The man claimed to police that Amber Donnelly, 33, had stabbed him during an argument. Police say inside the home they found Donnelly sitting in the kitchen smoking a cigarette with her hands covered in blood.

As stated in the affidavit, floors and walls had scattered blood and a butcher knife was found in a sink that appeared to have blood but was attempted to wash off.

According to authorities, Donelly said she and the man were fighting after he smashed her phone, punched and choked her. Evidence along Donelly’s neck showed a red mark, police stated.

Police believe Donelly was intoxicated and did not seem to have remorse for stabbing the man. She has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.