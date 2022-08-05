PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say a woman was kidnapped by him, and threatened her with a bullet that had her name on it.

According to Pittston Township Police Department, on Wednesday officers were called to the Home Depot Distribution Center for a woman who had not returned from her break.

Once arriving on the scene officers were told by management that she received a phone call from the victim saying she was safe at the hospital faking back pain to escape her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Erickson Disla, 22, who had kidnapped the victim from her workplace.

As stated in the affidavit, the woman informed police that Disla showed up at her work and asked her to get in his car where he showed her a bullet that had writing with her nickname on it.

Investigator stated the victim told Disla she was having back pain and was able to get him to drive her to the hospital.

At the hospital, the victim told Disla to leave and park the car allowing her to pass a note to a nurse notifying them that she is in danger, according to court papers.

Authorities arrived and arrested Disla. In his possession police say they found a loaded 9mm pistol with the top round having a name written on it.

Disla has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint, making terroristic threats, stalking, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, and harassment.