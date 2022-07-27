BEAR CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man who is registered as a violent sexual offender after they say he failed to register his new address where he was living in an RV near a children’s camp.

According to the Luzerne County detectives, a man identified as Stephen Juice, 52, of Scranton, is a registered sexually violent predator on the Megan’s Law website.

As stated in the affidavit, on July 18 investigators were tipped by a witness that Juice was living in an RV camper on Settlement Road in Beer Creek for 5-6 weeks and failed to register his address.

Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Unit was able to confirm to investigators that Juice had not registered his new address and it was last updated on July 15 with a Scranton address.

Police state witnesses and neighbors reported to detectives that they are fearful for their children’s safety and that Juice was living just roads down from Settlement Camp where children attended during the summer.

According to court documents, investigators arrived where Juice’s RV was located to question him regarding the claims. Juice informed police that he did fail to report his new address and the Scranton address on file is of his sister’s home.

Juice was charged with failure to provide accurate registration information and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bail.