STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say are involved in an attempted homicide, as a third suspect has been arrested.

According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on August 7 around 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg Borough, for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.

Once on the scene, officers located a .223 caliber shell casing in the roadway and a parked vehicle that was struck by the bullet.

Through witnesses, and survivance video detectives were able to identify a silver, blue pick-up truck as the car involved in the incident.

Officers say they recognized the truck and knew the driver resided at the Bridge Street Apartments located at Fairground Circle in Stroud Township. The truck was located at that address and seized.

As stated in the release, through further investigation it was found that three people Williams Derosier, 29, Kylan Coombs, 23, and Alexandra Hidalgo, 26, all of Stroudsburg, went to a bar on Main street and got into a fight with Dsyshawn Mack. The fight gets broken up by staff and Mack leaves the bar with another man.

While walking police say a truck matching the descriptions of the suspects follows Mack and Coombs, fires one shot from a rifle out of the passenger side window of the truck towards Mack, striking a parked car.

Coombs and Hidalgo are wanted for their arrest warrants of:

Attempted Criminal Homicide- Felony 1

Conspiracy to commit Criminal Homicide- Felony 1

Aggravated Assault- Felony 2

Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault- Felony 2

Firearms not to be Carried Without a License- Felony 3

Simple Assault- Misdemeanor 2

Conspiracy to commit Simple Assault- Misdemeanor 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person- Misdemeanor 2

Derosier was arrested on the warrant and bail was denied. He is currently incarcerated at the Monroe County Correction Facility.